Affordable prescriptions start now.
Save up to 80% on your prescription medications — plus, earn cash back!
You shouldn't have to choose between your health and your finances.
Our free RefillWise discount card is a convenient way for you to save money and afford your prescription drugs at any major pharmacy nationwide.
How does it work?
- Sign up for free.
- Show your RefillWise discount card at the pharmacy.
- Instantly save up to 80% on your prescription medication.
Earn cash back rewards
Every time you save with RefillWise, you automatically earn reward points good for cash rewards.
Accepted at all major pharmacies nationwide
Including these and many others!
RefillWise is completely free and anyone can join.
You will especially benefit when...
- You don't have insurance
- Your insurance doesn't cover your prescription
- You have a high copay or large deductible
- You fall into the donut hole of your Medicare plan
- Your family pet needs a prescription
Whatever your situation is, you have all to gain and nothing to lose by trying our free card at your pharmacy.
Find your drug on RefillWise
Save money on thousands of types of prescription drugs — find yours now.
Have any other questions?
Find answers at our commonly asked questions page.
Or contact our excellent customer support team. We are here to listen, help, and answer any other questions you may have.
Ready to start saving on your prescriptions?
Sign up for a RefillWise discount card. It's free!Sign up for free